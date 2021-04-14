DX (Group) (LON:DX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.11

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.11 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29.35 ($0.38). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 456,612 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £172.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Paul Goodson acquired 176,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,506.80 ($64,680.95).

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

