DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of DXC Technology worth $19,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.73.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DXC opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

