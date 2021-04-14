Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.40% of Dycom Industries worth $11,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,145 shares of company stock worth $4,955,953. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DY shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

DY opened at $93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

