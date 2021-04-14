Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $16.70

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $17.26. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 199 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a current ratio of 81.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). Equities analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

