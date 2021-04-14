E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 600 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $57.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,462.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,453. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,349.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,083.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

