E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 290,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,680,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.