E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 195,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ETAC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,611. E.Merge Technology Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $587,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

