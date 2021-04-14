E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading Down 17.1% on Insider Selling

E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC)’s share price dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04. Approximately 463,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 398,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

Specifically, Senior Officer Elizabeth Mary Lappin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,500.

Get E3 Metals alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on E3 Metals from C$1.43 to C$2.53 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10.

About E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC)

E3 Metals Corp., a lithium development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 68 metallic and industrial mineral permits totaling an area of 554,801 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.