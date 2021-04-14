Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EGBN opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

