EagleX (EGX) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. EagleX has a market capitalization of $21,108.63 and approximately $920.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EagleX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00274010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.86 or 0.00750078 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00024286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,850.17 or 0.99907468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.94 or 0.00845585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

