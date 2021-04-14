Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Down 6.2%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.39 and last traded at $46.40. 3,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 289,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

