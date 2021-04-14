Earnbase (ENB) Price Tops $11.10 on Top Exchanges

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $2,473.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.10 or 0.00017735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Earnbase alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00066074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.00265603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.03 or 0.00720505 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,090.77 or 0.99187997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $533.14 or 0.00851670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.