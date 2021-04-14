Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

