Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.36 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.