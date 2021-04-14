EasyFi 1-Day Volume Tops $6.97 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $26.37 or 0.00041658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EASY is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,868 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

