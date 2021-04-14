easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $784.42

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 784.42 ($10.25) and traded as high as GBX 961.33 ($12.56). easyJet shares last traded at GBX 924 ($12.07), with a volume of 5,061,563 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on EZJ. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 943.18 ($12.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 988.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 784.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

About easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

