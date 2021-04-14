Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Eaton by 88.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $40,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

