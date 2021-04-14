Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 37,057 iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.44% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,077,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,545 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

