Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 50,298 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Raven Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raven Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Raven Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of RAVN stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAVN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.