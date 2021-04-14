Eaton Vance Management Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after buying an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $344.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $147.46 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

