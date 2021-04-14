Eaton Vance Management Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after purchasing an additional 341,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

