Eaton Vance Management Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.07% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,574,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $970.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

