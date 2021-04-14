Eaton Vance Management Sells 334,949 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334,949 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.