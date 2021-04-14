Eaton Vance Management Sells 38,888 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,888 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,205,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,740,000 after buying an additional 33,116 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.54.

Shares of RSG opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

