Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.10% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

