Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Ebix worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ebix by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 201,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,707,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,769,000 after buying an additional 197,768 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ebix by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 56,878 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In other Ebix news, SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of Ebix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.