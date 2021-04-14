Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 27,226 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 27,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,982 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $82,775.16.

On Monday, March 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30.

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

SREV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 254,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,324. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

