Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Edenred alerts:

Shares of EDNMY opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24. Edenred has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.