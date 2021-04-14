Edgeware Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.83 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $196.58 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

