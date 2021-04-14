Education Ecosystem Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $104,158.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00066556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00678498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00036139 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

