EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $29.02

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $30.16. EHang shares last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 5,785 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.