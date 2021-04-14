EHang’s (EH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

EHang (NASDAQ:EH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of EHang stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,879,295. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

