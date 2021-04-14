El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 1,294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,653.0 days.

ELPQF stock remained flat at $$3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

