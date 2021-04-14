Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.58. 78,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,678. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,332,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,840,000 after buying an additional 3,653,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,942,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.