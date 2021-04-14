Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.63

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.10. Electro-Sensors shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 79,630 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.45% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

