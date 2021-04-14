Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.77 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $428.34 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 66.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,854,849,367 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

