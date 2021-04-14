Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 876,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,483 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly and worth $163,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,902. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

