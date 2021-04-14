Elitium Price Tops $5.56 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $5.56 or 0.00008845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $167.37 million and approximately $237,638.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00063897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00647699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036512 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

