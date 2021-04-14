Ellaism (ELLA) Price Hits $0.0083

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $363,794.68 and $131.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.36 or 0.03703825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00032887 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,817,372 coins and its circulating supply is 43,766,041 coins. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

