Elrond Tops 1-Day Volume of $246.25 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $230.58 or 0.00367512 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $246.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00060537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00023206 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009918 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.40 or 0.03859422 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,527,014 coins and its circulating supply is 17,294,209 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

