Elysian Market Cap Reaches $360,563.33 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $360,563.33 and approximately $2.18 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysian has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00060759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00089899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.66 or 0.00633645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

