Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.84

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and traded as high as $45.38. Emera shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1,372 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMRAF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emera from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.04.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. It operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

