Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Guggenheim

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EBS. Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

EBS traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. 5,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,328. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $60.46 and a one year high of $137.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,588,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

