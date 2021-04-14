Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.29. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 66,197 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Radio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 66.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

