Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.28

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and traded as high as $32.48. Empire shares last traded at $32.13, with a volume of 3,107 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotia Howard Weill restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Empire alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.