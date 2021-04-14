Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.