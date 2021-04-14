Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $162.88 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00006494 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $162.88 million and $5.59 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00063011 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00348615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,749,587 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.