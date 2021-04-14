Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.85. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 102 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

