Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down to $26.54

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $25.85. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 102 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
