ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.22

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 3379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on E. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

ENI Company Profile

