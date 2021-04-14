Enjin Coin (ENJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $430.88 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and $430.88 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00056987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00018477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00087160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.00623956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00036435 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

