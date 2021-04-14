Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Gap Down to $50.33

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.33, but opened at $49.05. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.